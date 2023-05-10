NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Rockwell Automation:

Electra Battery Materials, a processor of low-carbon, ethically sourced battery materials, is expanding its Ontario, Canada refinery to develop North America's first integrated electric vehicle (EV) Battery Materials Park. The new recycling plant will feature cobalt, nickel, and manganese refining; black mass and scrap battery recycling; and precursor cathode active material (pCAM) manufacturing.

Operations will be built on Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) industrial automation services and technologies, offering data and reporting essential in the mining and metals industry, where sustainability and safety are top priorities.

"Once we're up and running we will be able to track our product from the very beginning -- from suppliers through to our customers," explained Renata Cardoso, vice president of sustainability and low carbon at Electra Battery Materials. "With all this data, we'll be able to understand, to improve, and to provide progress to society."

Cardosa added, "Automation is key to tracking performance and delivering results."

Currently in the pilot phase, Electra expects to start the commercial operation later this year. Additional refinery and production will commence in phases in 2024 and 2025.

Watch the video to learn more about how Electra and Rockwell are working together to provide sustainable and traceable raw materials for the electric vehicle industry.

Electra Battery Materials is expanding its refinery to be an integral part of the North American battery supply chain.

