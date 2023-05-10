MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber, today announced that Fady Mansour, CFO of Loop Industries, and Kevin O'Dowd, Vice President of Communications and Investor Relations, will be speaking at the 9th Annual Waste & Sustainability Symposium hosted by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The symposium will take place on May 11th, 2023, at The Harvard Club in New York, NY, and will bring together companies focused on waste management, water treatment, and the environment.

Loop Industries will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day on Thursday, May 11th, and the group presentation is scheduled for 12:45 P.M. Eastern Time.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from our dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles and packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency or condition and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks (monomers). The monomers are filtered, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop™ branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop™ PET plastic and polyester fiber can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, successfully closing the plastic loop. Loop Industries is contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit www.loopindustries.com.

About Gabelli Funds

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. The firm is a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL), a publicly traded asset management firm. Gabelli Funds provides a range of investment products and services to institutional and individual investors, including mutual funds, closed-end funds, and separately managed accounts.

