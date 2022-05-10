PR Newswire

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 23, 2023

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased LivePerson, Inc. ("LivePerson" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LPSN) securities between May 10, 2022 and March 16, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On February 28, 2023, before market hours, LivePerson disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report due to the Company's acquisition of its subsidiary, WildHealth, requiring "more time to perform additional review and testing of revenue recognition with respect to a recently discontinued WildHealth program, for which Medicare reimbursement is suspended pending further governmental review, and to complete its in-process review of internal controls and procedures."

On this news, LivePerson's stock price fell $1.69, or 14.3%, to close at $10.12 per share on February 28, 2023.

Then, on March 6, 2023, the Company stated that the "review of WildHealth revenue [was] anticipated to affect fourth quarter 2022 revenue."

On this news, LivePerson's stock price fell $0.19, or 1.8%, to close at $10.00 per share on March 7, 2023.

On March 15, 2023, LivePerson issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed that WildHealth received a notice that Medicare was suspending reimbursements for services rendered under the Medicare demonstration program pending further review. As a result, LivePerson elected to take a reserve for revenue associated with such services in the fourth quarter of 2022 for which payment has not yet been collected. The Company further disclosed that, had the Company recognized revenues associated with services delivered under the program during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, its revenue would have been within the previous guidance ranges for the fourth quarter and full year.

On this news, LivePerson's stock price fell $5.64, or 57.7%, to close at $4.13 per share on March 16, 2023.

