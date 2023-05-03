Flexspring Wins Top International Partner at the 2023 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

BOSTON, May 3, 2023

Flexspring is awarded Top International Partner at the 2023 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit

BOSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexspring, an ADP Marketplace Platinum Partner, has been recognized as the Top International Partner at the 2023 ADP Marketplace Partner Summit. Focusing on HR data integration, Flexspring provides custom-tailored and turnkey data connectors for ADP® and other software partners that can help HR departments save time and money.

Data integration allows HR professionals to avoid time-wasting and error-prone manual-double data entry between HR apps. Flexspring's connectors automatically share employee and payroll data between nearly any app in an HR ecosystem and ADP's solutions.

"This was another big year for Flexspring on ADP Marketplace," said Yan Courtois, CEO of Flexspring. "We increased the amount of ADP Marketplace integrations sold over our previous five years, added new, sophisticated solutions to meet customer needs, and expanded our international sales of connectors for ADP solutions — particularly in France, the U.K., and Canada. I'm grateful to everyone at Flexspring who delivered hundreds of custom-tailored ADP integrations, including complex enterprise solutions. Working closely with the ADP Marketplace team has made Flexspring a better company."

Flexspring's integrations require no internal IT resources. Instead, Flexspring's team of integration experts handle the custom data mapping and host integrations on their next generation integration platform as a service (iPaaS), Flexspring. Flexspring clients are assigned a project manager as well as a customer success manager to oversee their project throughout the lifetime of their integrations.

Flexspring currently provides integrations between ADP and BambooHR, Greenhouse, Oracle HCM, Oracle NetSuite, Salesforce, Taleo, various POS systems, and more. Flexspring data connectors provide automatic integration with ADP Workforce Now®, ADP Vantage HCM®, ADP Workforce Now® Next Generation, ADP Enterprise HR®, RUN Powered by ADP®, Wisely® by ADP, and more.

Visit ADP Marketplace for more information about Flexspring's integrations for ADP.

About Flexspring:

Flexspring focuses exclusively on HR data integration. Companies that want to save time and money by streamlining HR processes to avoid manual double-data entry between HR apps choose Flexspring's solutions.

Flexspring offers fully managed services for HR data integration and a next-generation integration platform called Flexspring iPaaS, which makes custom and turnkey integration faster and easier to scale.

Flexspring is available on ADP Marketplace. To learn more, visit https://www.flexspring.com

About ADP (NASDAQ – ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc.

Copyright © 2023 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Flexspring

