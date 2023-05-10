Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2023, to its shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023.

About Kemper

The Kemper (NYSE: KMPR) family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $13 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, and Life brands. Kemper serves over 5.3 million policies, is represented by 29,000 agents and brokers, and has 9,500 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

