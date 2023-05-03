PR Newswire

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq:IEP) announced today that it has changed its earnings release date for the first quarter 2023 results on a conference call and webcast to Wednesday, May 10, 2023 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, participants should go to this link (webcast). To access the call by phone, participants should go to this link (registration link), and you will be provided with the dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for at least twelve months at Icahn events and presentations.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

