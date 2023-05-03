JetBlue now using Raytheon Technologies' InteliSight™ and GlobalConnect to improve aircraft data retrieval

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 3, 2023

Operational efficiencies achieved through aircraft data transmission

ANNAPOLIS, Md., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) today announced a Collins Aerospace's InteliSight Aircraft Interface Device will be installed on more than 200 of JetBlue's Airbus A320s. The device captures, records, stores, encrypts, and securely transmits aircraft data to Collins' robust and secure cloud platform, GlobalConnect.

"After an extensive review process, we chose the Collins Aerospace solution," said JetBlue's Captain Chuck Cook, director communications, navigation, surveillance, and technical programs. "Real-time access to data will allow JetBlue to adjust service schedules and increase the sustainability of these select aircraft."

Providing an offload of the data after each flight ensures the data is available for analysis, operational insights, and improvements. Collins Aerospace's InteliSight solution helps flight crews, ground crews and airline operations teams optimize cost and improve customer service.

"JetBlue will see immediate and quantifiable benefits from the digital transformation of these aircraft," said Jennifer Schopfer, president of Connected Aviation Solutions at Collins Aerospace. "The InteliSight data, passed via GlobalConnect, will give JetBlue's flight operations, engineers, and maintenance teams the information they need to ensure an even more efficient travel experience for their passengers."

InteliSight solutions can be customized based on their unique, modular structure to address customers' different needs and are supported 24/7 by a worldwide network. At least one carrier has reported a substantial increase in their data capture rates, up to more than 99%, after equipping its aircraft with InteliSight solutions.

About Collins Aerospace
Collins Aerospace, a Raytheon Technologies business, is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. Our global team of 180,000 employees pushes the limits of known science and redefines how we connect and protect our world. We are advancing aviation, building smarter defense systems and creating innovations to take us deeper into space. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

James Brindle
+1 317.778.5769
james[email protected]collins.com

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

