NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. ("Radius Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RADI) in connection with its acquisition by EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP"). Under the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $15.00 in cash for each share owned. The transaction value is approximately $3.0 billion.

Weiss Law is investigating whether (i) Radius Global's board acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the merger, (ii) the $15.00 per share merger consideration adequately compensates Radius Global's shareholders, and (iii) all material information regarding the Company's intrinsic value and the Company's financial advisors' financial analyses of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

Weiss Law has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

