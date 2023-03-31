PR Newswire

Strong Performance of "Born to Fly" Leads Pivotal Box Office Period, Setting Multiple IMAX Local Language Records for the Second Quarter

SHANGHAI and NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) today announced the Company grossed $7.8 million over the 6-day May Day holiday in China — the second highest grossing May Day period ever for IMAX China. Driven by the strong performance of Alibaba's "Born to Fly", IMAX accounted for 16 out of the top 20 locations nationwide during one of the country's peak moviegoing periods.

The stellar performance was led by Alibaba's airborne actioner "Born to Fly", which grossed $6.5 million across the IMAX China network — good for nearly 8.5% of the film's total gross on less than 1% of screens. "Born to Fly" soared to several records for IMAX China, including:

Biggest second quarter opening weekend ever for a Chinese film

Biggest second quarter opening day ever for a Chinese film

Highest IMAX market share ever for a second quarter Chinese film

Rounding out the diverse slate for IMAX were the newly released comedy "Godspeed" and action thriller "Flashover", as well as the continued strong run of the Japanese anime release "The First Slam Dunk", which has grossed $6.6 million in China to date.

"The Chinese box office continues to make great strides in 2023, as the momentum of our record-breaking performance during Chinese New Year has carried across the year and into the Labor Day holiday," said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. "With a very strong mix of Hollywood, local, and international blockbusters arriving in Chinese cinemas this summer, IMAX is set to strengthen its standing as the market leader in Chinese moviegoing and a powerful catalyst for the rebound of the country's box office."

Many highly anticipated Hollywood blockbusters are set for release in China this summer, including this weekend's Filmed For IMAX release "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3", "Fast X", "The Little Mermaid", "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse", "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts", and "The Flash".

