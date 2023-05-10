SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it has a number of quick move-in homes available now at its new home communities across the Phoenix, Arizona market. Move-in ready homes with designer-appointed features are available in select communities, as well as quick move-in homes in which home buyers still have the ability to choose interior design options for a new home delivery in 2023.



Toll Brothers communities are located in some of Arizona’s most desirable areas, including Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Queen Creek, Gilbert, Mesa, Goodyear, Buckeye, Surprise, and San Tan Valley. The luxury home builder offers single-family homes, condos, villas, master-planned resort living, and active-adult 55+ communities. With a range of flexible home designs, Toll Brothers homes include 2 to 6 bedrooms, 2 to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 5-car garages. The company’s award-winning floor plans also feature gourmet kitchens and stunning indoor/outdoor living spaces. Home prices start in the upper $400,000s to over $3 million.

“Our quick move-in homes are already under construction, offering home buyers the ease and opportunity to move into a new home quickly with design options selected by a professional designer at our Toll Brothers Design Studio,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “Many of these homes are move-in ready, offering an incredible opportunity for home buyers who want to begin living in their new dream home as soon as possible.”





Nestled in the most beautiful parts of the Valley, Toll Brothers communities are surrounded by gorgeous views, conveniently located for commuters, and nearby a plethora of outdoor recreation.

Toll Brothers currently has move-in ready and quick move-in homes available in the following Arizona communities:

The Toll Brothers "Quick Move-In Home" Event is going on now, offering home buyers limited-time incentives on select homes. Home buyers should speak to a Toll Brothers sales consultant for details. Home buyers are invited to visit TollBrothers.com/AZ or call (844) 836-5263 to schedule an appointment to tour Toll Brothers quick move-in homes and professionally decorated model homes at communities across Arizona.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

CONTACT: Andrea Meck, Director, Public Relations & Social Media, 215-938-8169, [email protected]



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4cec254-de50-436c-b118-8b1b073431c7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34a318e4-e80d-4353-8308-71fd24982ad9