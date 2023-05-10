Cosmos Health Advances Its Strategic Plan; Acquires Distressed Property Housing Operations of CosmoFarm, Expected to Generate Substantial Value for Shareholders

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, today announced that is has acquired the entire property which houses the operations of its wholly owned subsidiary CosmoFarm Pharmaceuticals ("CosmoFarm"), a fully licensed pharmaceutical wholesale company operating in the western part of Athens, Greece.

The CosmoFarm property, pictured below, comprises an entire 3-story building, 2,700 square meters (or approximately 29,063 square feet) in size. The purchase price was €966,000 (or approximately $1,068,000 using today's exchange rate). The facility utilizes state-of-the-art ROWA technologies to automate procurement, inventory management, & order execution. ROWA boasts a zero-error rate, faster order picking, and automated order picking process.

image.png

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated, "Cosmos Health is focused on generating shareholder value. This acquisition illustrates our approach of investing in distressed and undervalued assets, which are also critical elements in our strategic considerations and priorities. In fact, the purchase price of $1.1 million is a fraction of the current fair market value. We look forward to updating our shareholders on our multi-faceted progress."

About Cosmos Health, Inc

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

