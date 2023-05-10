HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / HNR Acquisition Corp (NYSE American:HNRA), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more entities in the oil and gas industry, will hold a special meeting of the stockholders on May 11, 2023, at 11:00am EDST, whereby the company will ask the stockholders to consider and vote on a proposal to amend HNRA's certificate of incorporation to extend the day by which HNRA must consummate a business combination from May 15, 2023 by up to six (6) one-month extensions to November 15, 2023, provided HNRA's sponsor deposit into the trust account the lesser of (i) $120,000 or (ii) $0.04 per share for each public share outstanding as of the applicable deadline for each such one-month extension until November 15, 2023, unless the business combination shall have occurred, in exchange for a non-interest bearing, unsecured promissory note payable upon the consummation of the business combination.

The special meeting will be conducted via live web cast at the following address: https://www.cstproxy.com/hnra/2023.

Interested parties will be able to vote, submit questions to management and access HNRA's stockholder list at https://www.cstproxy.com/hnra/2023.

The board of directors of HNRA fixed the close of business on April 19, 2023, as the record date for determining which stockholders are entitled to notice of and to vote at the special meeting of stockholders or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. The Board of Directors has determined it is in the best interests of HNRA to approve such extension amendment proposal.

About HNR Acquisition Corp

HNR Acquisition Corp is a blank check company (otherwise known as a special purpose acquisition company) focused on the acquisition of undervalued oil and gas producing properties with significant development and revenues and earnings. The company entered into a purchase agreement with Pogo Resources LLC (Pogo). Pogo leases 13,700 acres in the Permian Basin ( New Mexico), one of the premier crude oil and gas producing regions in the USA. At the present time Pogo has Production of approximately 1400 barrels of oil equivalent per day. For more information please visit https://www.hnra-nyse.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected, including the funding of the Trust Account to further extend the period for the Company to consummate an initial business combination, if needed. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "should" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect the Company's management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, please refer to the Risk Factors section of the Company's Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023 for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations

Michael J. Porter, President

PORTER, LEVAY & ROSE, INC.

[email protected]

