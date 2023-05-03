MSA Safety to Present at Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2023

PITTSBURGH, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that Nish Vartanian, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Lee McChesney, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. This event will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://investors.MSASafety.com. Following the presentation, a replay will be available for 90 days on MSA's Investor Relations website.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

