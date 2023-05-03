Onassis Holdings Enters the Rejuvenation Therapy Race with Innovative Epigenetic Programming

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023

Exclusive Partnership with a Leading Israeli University Accelerates Age-Defying Research

Plans for Reg A+ Registration to Raise Up to $75 Million for Expansion

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onassis Holdings Corp (OTC: ONSS), a wellness-focused holding company, is excited to announce its entry into the rejuvenation therapy market with a groundbreaking epigenetic programming technology. Through an exclusive perpetual license agreement with a leading Israeli university, Onassis Holdings will have the right to develop, manufacture, market, distribute, and sell products utilizing this cutting-edge technology worldwide.

Onassis_Holdings_Corp_Logo.jpg

Feel 30 at 60: Turning Back the Epigenetic Clock

Years of dedicated research have led to the development of a state-of-the-art epigenetic editing technique. This innovative technology has the potential to reset the epigenetic clock in aged cells, reversing the loss of functional activity and restoring cells to their youthful state.

Epigenetic editing uses specialized proteins to make targeted changes to the chemical marks on DNA that influence gene activity. These marks accumulate as cells age, leading to the loss of function and the development of age-related diseases. By selectively modifying these marks, epigenetic editing can rejuvenate cells, effectively turning back the clock on aging and improving overall health.

Science:

Targeting Age-Related Diseases with Pioneering Epigenetic Programming

Epigenetic programming technology not only reverses the aging process but also offers the potential to treat and cure specific age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, age-related macular degeneration, and more. By rejuvenating aged cells and restoring their proper function, the technology addresses the root cause of these conditions, opening the door to healthier, longer lives for those affected.

For more information about Onassis:
Onassis Holdings Corp.
+1-516-620-6794
[email protected]
www.onassis-holdings.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2069172/Onassis_Holdings_Corp_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LN89654&sd=2023-05-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/onassis-holdings-enters-the-rejuvenation-therapy-race-with-innovative-epigenetic-programming-301815113.html

SOURCE Onassis Holdings Corp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN89654&Transmission_Id=202305031518PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN89654&DateId=20230503
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.