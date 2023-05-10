Societal CDMO to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2023 on May 10, 2023

Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern

SAN DIEGO and GAINESVILLE, Ga., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Societal CDMO, Inc. (“Societal CDMO” or “Societal”; NASD: SCTL), a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) dedicated to solving complex formulation and manufacturing challenges primarily in small molecule therapeutic development, today announced that the company will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Societal’s management team will host a webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on that day to discuss the financial results and recent operational highlights.

A live webcast can be accessed by visiting the “Investor Events” page in the Investor section of the company’s website: https://ir.societalcdmo.com/events. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event and will be available for 30 days.

About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO ( SCTL) is a bi-coastal contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with capabilities spanning pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) development to commercial manufacturing and packaging for a wide range of therapeutic dosage forms with a primary focus in the area of small molecules. With an expertise in solving complex manufacturing problems, Societal CDMO is a leading CDMO providing therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

In addition to our experience in handling DEA controlled substances and developing and manufacturing modified-release dosage forms, Societal CDMO has the expertise to deliver on our clients’ pharmaceutical development and manufacturing projects, regardless of complexity level. We do all of this in our best-in-class facilities, which total 145,000 square feet, in Gainesville, Georgia and San Diego, California.

Societal CDMO: Bringing Science to Society. For more information about Societal CDMO’s customer solutions, visit societalcdmo.com.

Contacts:
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
Vida Strategic Partners
415-675-7401
[email protected]
Tim Brons (Media)
Vida Strategic Partners 
415-675-7402
[email protected]
Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Societal CDMO
770-531-8365
[email protected]

