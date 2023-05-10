Domo Named a Leader in Nucleus Research's 2023 Analytics Technology Value Matrix

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named a leader in Nucleus Research’s 2023 Analytics Technology Value Matrix for the third consecutive year.

The Nucleus Technology Value Matrix assesses the operational value a solution delivers, provides a relative positioning of the important vendors in a market and delivers a framework for evaluating the suitability of a solution. The 2023 Analytics Technology Value Matrix measured vendor offerings on both usability and functionality including: analytics automation, data preparation and transformation, natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG), AutoML and more.

As a Leader, Domo was recognized for its sophisticated cloud-native data experience platform and features such as ease of use, multi-cloud capabilities and quick deployment times, supported by the company’s powerful library of over 1200 out-of-the-box connectors and its intuitive data transformation (Magic ETL) functionality. This recognition was informed through conversations with end-users, along with analysis of recently released capabilities, features and company investments.

“From the very beginning, Domo has been focused on putting data to work for everyone, and being recognized as a Leader in Nucleus’ Analytics Technology Value Matrix for a third consecutive year is evidence of our impact,” said Josh James, founder and CEO at Domo. “Beyond the quick deployment, universal integrations and AutoML capabilities we were recognized for, we’re continuing to innovate new data experiences that help people across the organization be more impactful at work.”

“Domo was named a Leader in this year’s Value Matrix for its continued commitment to customers through innovative data analytics solutions that drive business results,” said Alexander Wurm, senior analyst at Nucleus Research, Inc. “We believe the Domo platform’s multi-cloud compatibilities enable businesses to leverage strong data management and analysis capabilities without disrupting existing workflows or infrastructure. Furthermore, with strong Auto ML functionality, Domo customers can automatically train machine learning models, build models into new data pipelines and share data science insights with business users.”

For a complimentary copy of the 2023 Analytics Technology Value Matrix, visit here.

About Nucleus

Nucleus Research is the recognized global leader in investigative ROI technology research. Using a case-based approach, we provide research streams and advisory services that allow vendors and end users to quantify and maximize the return from their technology investments. We deliver the numbers that drive better business decisions. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com or follow our latest updates on LinkedIn.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit+www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on+Twitter,+Facebook and+LinkedIn.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230503005730r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005730/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.