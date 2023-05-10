Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been named a leader in Nucleus Research’s 2023 Analytics Technology Value Matrix for the third consecutive year.

The Nucleus Technology Value Matrix assesses the operational value a solution delivers, provides a relative positioning of the important vendors in a market and delivers a framework for evaluating the suitability of a solution. The 2023 Analytics Technology Value Matrix measured vendor offerings on both usability and functionality including: analytics automation, data preparation and transformation, natural language processing (NLP), natural language generation (NLG), AutoML and more.

As a Leader, Domo was recognized for its sophisticated cloud-native data experience platform and features such as ease of use, multi-cloud capabilities and quick deployment times, supported by the company’s powerful library of over 1200 out-of-the-box connectors and its intuitive data transformation (Magic ETL) functionality. This recognition was informed through conversations with end-users, along with analysis of recently released capabilities, features and company investments.

“From the very beginning, Domo has been focused on putting data to work for everyone, and being recognized as a Leader in Nucleus’ Analytics Technology Value Matrix for a third consecutive year is evidence of our impact,” said Josh James, founder and CEO at Domo. “Beyond the quick deployment, universal integrations and AutoML capabilities we were recognized for, we’re continuing to innovate new data experiences that help people across the organization be more impactful at work.”

“Domo was named a Leader in this year’s Value Matrix for its continued commitment to customers through innovative data analytics solutions that drive business results,” said Alexander Wurm, senior analyst at Nucleus Research, Inc. “We believe the Domo platform’s multi-cloud compatibilities enable businesses to leverage strong data management and analysis capabilities without disrupting existing workflows or infrastructure. Furthermore, with strong Auto ML functionality, Domo customers can automatically train machine learning models, build models into new data pipelines and share data science insights with business users.”

For a complimentary copy of the 2023 Analytics Technology Value Matrix, visit here.

