Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

58 minutes ago
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) (“Priority” or the “Company”), the platform for unified commerce that delivers integrated payments and banking at scale, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before financial markets open on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial and operating results. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Thursday, May 11, 2023
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: US/Canada: (833) 636-1319 or International: (412) 902-4286
Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Fmp3ggx5e%3C%2Fb%3Eand will also be posted in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until May 18, 2023 at 2:00 pm Eastern Time. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 3738244. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.prioritycommerce.com.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments technology company that leverages a purpose-built platform to enable clients to collect, store and send money, operating at scale. Priority helps its customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Priority's tailored, agile technology powers high-value payments products bolstered by industry-leading personalized support, and delivers value to its partners by leveraging its payments and embedded finance technology to deliver solutions that power modern commerce. The Company's approach is simple – Priority handles the complexities of payments and embedded finance to free its partners to focus on their core business objectives. Priority's solutions are offered via API or proprietary applications with nationwide money transmission licenses, providing end-to-end operational support including automated risk management and underwriting, full compliance and industry leading customer service. Additional information can be found at www.prioritycommerce.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005748/en/

