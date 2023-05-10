Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy, today announced participation in upcoming institutional investor conferences during the second quarter 2023.

As part of Heliogen’s ongoing commitment to engage with the investment community and promote its sustainable energy solutions, Christie Obiaya, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following conferences:

Event Date Time (EDT) Sidoti May Microcap Virtual Conference May 10 4:00 pm TD Cowen Sustainability Week June 7 10:20 am

Live webcast links and archived replays for both events will be available on the investor relations section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com.

About Heliogen

Heliogen is a renewable energy technology company focused on decarbonizing industry and empowering a sustainable civilization. The company’s concentrating solar energy and thermal storage systems aim to deliver carbon-free heat, steam, power, or green hydrogen at scale to support round-the-clock industrial operations. Powered by AI, computer vision and robotics, Heliogen is focused on providing robust clean energy solutions that accelerate the transition to renewable energy, without compromising reliability, availability, or cost. For more information about Heliogen, please visit heliogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005830/en/