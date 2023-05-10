MALVERN, Pa., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. ( BXRX, Financial) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for hospital and related settings, today announced that Gerri Henwood, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti May Virtual Investor Conference, taking place May 10-11, 2023.



The presentation will begin at Wednesday, May 10 at 1:45pm, and can be accessed live here. The Company will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, May 10-11, 2023. Registration is open to the public. To register for the presentation or meetings, visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Baudax Bio’s Neuromuscular Blocking Agents (NMBs)

Baudax Bio holds exclusive global rights to two novel NMBs, BX1000, an intermediate duration, clinical stage blocking agent, and BX2000, an ultra-short duration, clinical stage blocking agent, as well as a proprietary chemical reversal agent, BX3000, undergoing nonclinical studies intended to support an IND filing in 2023. BX3000 is a specific reversal agent that rapidly reverses BX1000 and BX2000. All three agents are licensed from Cornell University. We believe these agents will allow for a very rapid induction of neuromuscular blockade for surgical settings, a predictable offset of blockade after administration, enhanced by rapid reversal of the neuromuscular blockade when BX 3000 is used with the NMB agent. These novel agents have the potential to meaningfully reduce the time to onset of blocking and of reversal of blockade, reducing overall time in operating rooms or post-acute care settings, resulting in potential clinical and cost advantages, as well as time-related valuable cost savings for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on innovative products for hospital and related settings. The Company has a pipeline of innovative pharmaceutical assets including two clinical-stage, novel neuromuscular blocking (NMBs) agents, one undergoing a Phase II clinical trial and an additional unique NMB undergoing a dose escalation Phase I clinical trial, as well as a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBs, which is currently undergoing nonclinical and manufacturing studies to prepare for an expected IND filing in the summer of 2023. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Baudax Bio’s expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “goal,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Baudax Bio or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Baudax Bio as of the date of publication of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Baudax Bio’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to market, economic and other conditions, the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, Baudax Bio’s ability to advance its current product candidate pipeline through pre-clinical studies and clinical trials, that interim results may not be indicative of final results in later clinical trials, Baudax Bio’s ability to raise future financing for continued development of its product candidates such as BX1000, BX2000 and BX3000, Baudax Bio’s ability to pay its debt and satisfy conditions necessary to access future tranches of debt, Baudax Bio’s ability to comply with the financial and other covenants under its credit facility, Baudax Bio’s ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans, Baudax Bio’s ability to achieve its financial goals; Baudax Bio’s ability to maintain listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and Baudax Bio’s ability to obtain, maintain and successfully enforce adequate patent and other intellectual property protection. These forward-looking statements should be considered together with the risks and uncertainties that may affect Baudax Bio’s business and future results included in Baudax Bio’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Baudax Bio, and Baudax Bio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

