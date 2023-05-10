Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 11, 2023

1 hours ago
DEER PARK, Ill., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).

Register* (Audio Only) Click Here

In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to: [email protected].

The live webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

* Conference call participants should register to obtain their dial-in and passcode details. Please be sure to register using a valid email address.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has three FDA approved products in ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, Carglumic Acid tablets, and Betaine Anhydrous for oral solution, and four late-stage pipeline candidates under development with dehydrated alcohol injection, ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector, ET-400, and ET-600. In addition, the Company receives royalties on three FDA-approved products and is entitled to receive milestone payments on other products. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: [email protected]

