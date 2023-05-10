The Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.375 per share of the Company’s common stock, representing a 4.2% increase. The dividend is payable July 1, 2023, to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023.

Roger Perreault, President and Chief Executive Officer of UGI, said, “We are pleased to mark the 36th consecutive year of increasing dividends, building on our long history of delivering returns to shareholders while investing for continued growth. This consistency demonstrates the strength and resilience of UGI and its capital allocation strategy as we seek to create shareholder value as both a growth and income investment.”

UGI’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of 0.125% per annum, payable in cash, on the Company’s convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2023.

About UGI

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the US and Europe. UGI offers safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers through its subsidiaries, which provide natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugicorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005702/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership