American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its first quarter 2023 results by press release on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s first quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 4:30pm, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:

  • Domestic: (877) 407-0789
  • International: (201) 689-8562

A replay will be available following the call at:

  • Domestic: (844) 512-2921
  • International: (412) 317-6671
  • Conference ID number 13736964

The call will be archived and made available online in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, www.aeo-inc.com

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and Japan, and ships to approximately 80 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 260 international locations operated by licensees in approximately 30 countries. In 2022, AEO released its first annual Building a Better World report, which outlines two decades of ESG achievements through the company’s Planet, People and Practices initiatives. For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503005924/en/

