MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has approved a new $3 billion authorization for the company to repurchase its common stock. The new authorization is incremental to the $202 million remaining under the company’s prior authorization announced in May 2022.

Commenting on the announcement, MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf said: “This new share repurchase authorization combined with the common stock dividend increase we announced in April reflects MetLife’s financial strength and balanced approach to capital management. Taken together, these actions reinforce our commitment to being a sound capital steward for our shareholders.”

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this news release, using words such as “commitment,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

