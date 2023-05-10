Tarsus to Participate at the Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Tarsus and Jeff Farrow, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, will participate in 1:1 meetings at the Bank of America 2023 Healthcare Conference taking place in Las Vegas, Nev. on Wednesday, May 10th 2023.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Tarsus is studying three investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic which has demonstrated positive results in two pivotal trials for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and the New Drug Application for TP-03 has been accepted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) with a PDUFA target action date of August 25, 2023. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of papulopustular rosacea and TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease. TP-04 and TP-05 are both currently being studied in Phase 2a clinical trials to evaluate safety, tolerability, and proof-of activity.

Contacts:
Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
[email protected]

