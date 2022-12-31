New+Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the all-in-one observability platform for every engineer, announced that Zomato, a restaurant discovery, food ordering and delivery platform in India, has standardized on New Relic. By adopting New Relic, Zomato can continue to be highly-competitive in the food tech space and ensure high performance and reliability across its 17.4 million monthly transacting customers and 330,000 active restaurant partners in approximately 1,000 Indian cities.1

Zomato previously relied on a number of open-source tools before making the decision to incorporate the New Relic all-in-one observability platform into its strategy. With New Relic, the Zomato engineering teams can be proactive in fixing issues quickly across its infrastructure, applications, and services. With a strong reputation for innovation, the expanded association will further advance Zomato’s observability strategy and maintain a high level of visibility as it scales and manages a larger tech stack.

“The key value drivers for Zomato are uptime, performance and reliability; innovation and growth; and operational efficiency—all of which New Relic excels at delivering,” said Zomato Head of Site Reliability Engineering Shrey Sinha. “We are confident that New Relic’s data-driven approach will enable us to connect people with processes and technology performance across the entire organization and improve business outcomes in the long term. We are excited to embark on the next phase of growth with New Relic.”

With its advanced capabilities and ease of use, New Relic is quickly becoming the observability platform of choice for leading companies around the world. Zomato’s implementations and benefits include:

Lower investigation time . Using New Relic application+performance+monitoring (APM) capabilities, the team is able to get ahead of issues as soon as they arise to minimize any impact on the end-user experience.

. Using New Relic application+performance+monitoring (APM) capabilities, the team is able to get ahead of issues as soon as they arise to minimize any impact on the end-user experience. Lower resolution time : Through automatic correlation with underlying infrastructure, end-to-end traces and code-level performance statistics, Zomato has significantly reduced the time from detection to remediation, ensuring minimal impact on customers.

: Through automatic correlation with underlying infrastructure, end-to-end traces and code-level performance statistics, Zomato has significantly reduced the time from detection to remediation, ensuring minimal impact on customers. Reduction in alert noise: By consolidating monitoring, engineers are more proactive in setting up application alerts, resulting in a 39% reduction of false positives over the last six months.

By consolidating monitoring, engineers are more proactive in setting up application alerts, resulting in a 39% reduction of false positives over the last six months. Improving business-level reporting : Engineering teams can use dashboards to proactively communicate the health of the digital business with company stakeholders.

: Engineering teams can use dashboards to proactively communicate the health of the digital business with company stakeholders. Supporting rapid scalability : New Relic end-to-end observability allows for spend scalability, predictability and flexibility as the business continues to expand rapidly.

: New Relic end-to-end observability allows for spend scalability, predictability and flexibility as the business continues to expand rapidly. End-to-end visibility : With APM, Zomato can understand the performance of its entire tech stack to detect anomalies, reduce latency and optimize customer experiences.

: With APM, Zomato can understand the performance of its entire tech stack to detect anomalies, reduce latency and optimize customer experiences. Promotion monitoring: A combination of dashboards, custom metrics, and custom events enable engineering teams to see how coupons are being leveraged on the platform.

“Food tech platforms are rapidly growing segments globally. As a result, aggregators are increasingly working to maintain the stability of their platforms to scale their customer base exponentially. This is where New Relic can offer Zomato a competitive advantage through improved uptime and reliability,” said New Relic General Manager Enterprise Business, India Vidhur Bhagat. “Zomato is a long-time New Relic user, so the teams are familiar with using the platform to get deeper insights. The expanded scope of our association will mean Zomato can safely scale without impacting the customer experience at any stage.”

The New Relic observability platform democratizes data beyond the typical backend users, making it available to groups such as customer service, support, product, sales, marketing, and business executives. Having this data front and center is a powerful motivator for teams. It empowers organizations to effectively visualize the relationships among developers, operations, and customers with a curated business performance dashboard that gives teams an overview of how users are experiencing their app. Knowing how customers use or abandon applications and services helps brands improve infrastructure and adjust strategy.

1Numbers as of December 31, 2022.

