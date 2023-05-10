ReWalk Robotics Ltd. to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 11, 2023

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. ( RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Lawless, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the financial results. To access the call, analysts and investors may utilize the following:

Toll free (U.S.)1-833-630-1956
International (U.S)1-412-317-1837
Germany0800-6647650
Israel1-80-9212373
Access CodePlease reference the “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Call”

The conference call will be webcast live and the webcast can be accessed through a link on the Company’s website at rewalk.com in the "Investors" section, or through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q5f8ebjx. An archived webcast will also be available on the company's website.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.:

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes innovative technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with neurological conditions. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for these individuals through the creation and development of market leading technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit rewalk.com.

ReWalk® and ReStore® are registered trademarks of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

ReWalk Investor Contact:
Mike Lawless
Chief Financial Officer
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
E: [email protected]		ReWalk Media Relations:
John Tomlin
E: [email protected]

