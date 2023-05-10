SAB Biotherapeutics to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, May 10-11

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics ( SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human, multi-epitope binding immunoglobulin IgG1 (polyclonal) antibodies without the need for human donors, is pleased to announce that Eddie Sullivan, PhD, co-founder, President & CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 10 at 11:30am ET. The presentation can be accessed live at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hky73f7PSt6rJa3TODNaAQ.

In addition to the presentation, SAB Biotherapeutics will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on May 10-11, 2023. Investors interested in registering for the presentation or in scheduling a one-on-one meeting may do so through www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and open to everyone, regardless of whether they are a Sidoti client.

During the presentation, Dr. Sullivan will discuss the company's innovative platform and its potential impact on healthcare. This is an excellent opportunity for investors to learn more about SAB Biotherapeutics and its cutting-edge technology including implications of recent news about Fast-Track Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for SAB-176 anti-influenza as well as the new data release from SAB-185 anti-SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) assets.

About Sidoti & Company

For nearly 25 years, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti’s coverage universe comprises upwards of 200 names of which about one-third participate in the firm’s rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research (“CSR”) program. Sidoti is also a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. Our small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has relationships with approximately 500 institutional clients in North America, enables the firm to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of powerful and proprietary immunotherapeutic polyclonal human antibodies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders. Our development programs include infectious diseases resulting from outbreaks and pandemics, as well as immunological, gastroenterological, and respiratory diseases that have significant mortality and health impacts on immune compromised patients. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™. Our versatile DiversitAb platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal immunotherapies without the need for human donors. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.

