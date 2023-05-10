SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAB Biotherapeutics ( SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human, multi-epitope binding immunoglobulin IgG1 (polyclonal) antibodies without the need for human donors, is pleased to announce that Eddie Sullivan, PhD, co-founder, President & CEO of SAB Biotherapeutics, will be presenting and hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on May 10 at 11:30am ET. The presentation can be accessed live at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hky73f7PSt6rJa3TODNaAQ.



In addition to the presentation, SAB Biotherapeutics will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on May 10-11, 2023. Investors interested in registering for the presentation or in scheduling a one-on-one meeting may do so through www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and open to everyone, regardless of whether they are a Sidoti client.

During the presentation, Dr. Sullivan will discuss the company's innovative platform and its potential impact on healthcare. This is an excellent opportunity for investors to learn more about SAB Biotherapeutics and its cutting-edge technology including implications of recent news about Fast-Track Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for SAB-176 anti-influenza as well as the new data release from SAB-185 anti-SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19) assets.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of powerful and proprietary immunotherapeutic polyclonal human antibodies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders.

