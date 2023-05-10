NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results

CFO Commentary to Be Provided in Writing Ahead of Call

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 24, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended April 30, 2023.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com. The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its first-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024.

About NVIDIA
Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA ( NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

