PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2023

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2023.

Q1 2023 Highlights:

  • Fourth consecutive record of quarterly net sales; increased 32% from comparable 2022 period
  • Record quarterly net income of $21.4 million
  • Diluted EPS of $4.28, an increase of 72% from Q1 2022, a new quarterly record

Net sales in the first quarter of 2023 were $181.8 million compared to $138.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 32% increase and a new record for quarterly shipments. Foreign currency translation reduced first quarter 2023 net sales by $4.6 million.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $21.4 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2022. The first quarter of 2023 net income continued to benefit from increased gross profit from incremental sales, selling price increases and incremental sales from recent acquisitions. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 36.5% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 610 basis points versus the same quarter in 2022.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We had strong positive momentum entering 2023 which allowed us to recognize record quarterly net sales and earnings, above those set just last quarter. Our ability to continue to perform at a very high level comes from years of planning and execution by our global leadership team. While led by the strong financial performance of the PLP-USA operations, the record results were made possible by all regions posting improved net sales and pre-tax earnings versus Q1 2022. We are also very pleased with the financial performance of the four acquisitions that we have completed in the last five quarters. Our increased capacity, primarily in the USA, has allowed us to reduce both backlog and order lead times during Q1 2023. We will continue to expeditiously work down our backlog and lead times in order to provide our customers with the high-quality products and timely service they have come to expect from our dedicated workforce."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates and lingering effects of COVID-19, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS































March 31,


December 31,

(Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)




2023


2022

ASSETS










Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$ 31,791


$ 37,239

Accounts receivable, less allowances of $6,095 ($5,600 in 2022)




141,114


125,261

Inventories, net






149,784


147,458

Prepaid expenses






8,299


13,283

Other current assets






8,179


4,929



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS





339,167


328,170












Property, plant and equipment, net





196,151


175,011

Goodwill







28,687


28,004

Other intangible assets, net





13,909


14,082

Deferred income taxes






6,147


5,320

Other assets






18,187


17,892



TOTAL ASSETS





$ 602,248


$ 568,479












LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Trade accounts payable





$ 56,273


$ 46,839

Notes payable to banks





13,842


18,098

Current portion of long-term debt





3,026


3,018

Accrued compensation and other benefits





22,337


24,356

Accrued expenses and other liabilities





29,739


23,024



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES





125,217


115,335












Long-term debt, less current portion





68,374


68,420

Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes




27,943


26,100












SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Shareholders' equity:










Common shares – $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,947,924 and





4,917,020 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

13,491


13,351


Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 241,151 and 245,386 shares at






March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively




(10,076)


(10,261)


Deferred compensation liability





10,076


10,261


Paid-in capital






54,956


53,646


Retained earnings





481,278


460,930


Treasury shares, at cost, 1,800,474 and 1,758,901 shares at








March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively




(103,043)


(99,303)


Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(65,976)


(69,987)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

380,706


358,637


Noncontrolling interest





8


(13)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




380,714


358,624



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 602,248


$ 568,479

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME











Three Months Ended March 31,


(Thousands of dollars, except earnings per share data)


2023


2022


Net sales


$ 181,824


$ 138,223


Cost of products sold


115,541


96,272


GROSS PROFIT


66,283


41,951








Costs and expenses






Selling


12,388


10,661


General and administrative


18,609


16,309


Research and engineering


5,193


4,774


Other operating expense, net


1,112


756




37,302


32,500


OPERATING INCOME


28,981


9,451








Other (expense) income






Interest income


304


113


Interest expense


(1,066)


(526)


Other income, net


40


5,103




(722)


4,690








INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES


28,259


14,141








Income tax expense


6,840


1,840








NET INCOME


$ 21,419


$ 12,301


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(21)


(16)








NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED






LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS


$ 21,398


$ 12,285








AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK






OUTSTANDING:






Basic


4,937


4,928


Diluted


4,997


4,943








EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO






PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:






Basic


$ 4.33


$ 2.49


Diluted


$ 4.28


$ 2.49








Cash dividends declared per share


$ 0.20


$ 0.20

