CLEVELAND, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2023.

Q1 2023 Highlights:

Fourth consecutive record of quarterly net sales; increased 32% from comparable 2022 period

Record quarterly net income of $21.4 million

Diluted EPS of $4.28 , an increase of 72% from Q1 2022, a new quarterly record

Net sales in the first quarter of 2023 were $181.8 million compared to $138.2 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 32% increase and a new record for quarterly shipments. Foreign currency translation reduced first quarter 2023 net sales by $4.6 million.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $21.4 million, or $4.28 per diluted share, compared to $12.3 million, or $2.49 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2022. The first quarter of 2023 net income continued to benefit from increased gross profit from incremental sales, selling price increases and incremental sales from recent acquisitions. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 36.5% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 610 basis points versus the same quarter in 2022.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We had strong positive momentum entering 2023 which allowed us to recognize record quarterly net sales and earnings, above those set just last quarter. Our ability to continue to perform at a very high level comes from years of planning and execution by our global leadership team. While led by the strong financial performance of the PLP-USA operations, the record results were made possible by all regions posting improved net sales and pre-tax earnings versus Q1 2022. We are also very pleased with the financial performance of the four acquisitions that we have completed in the last five quarters. Our increased capacity, primarily in the USA, has allowed us to reduce both backlog and order lead times during Q1 2023. We will continue to expeditiously work down our backlog and lead times in order to provide our customers with the high-quality products and timely service they have come to expect from our dedicated workforce."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, labor disruptions, military conflict, political instability, exchange rates and lingering effects of COVID-19, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 3, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



























































March 31,

December 31, (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data)





2023

2022 ASSETS

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash







$ 31,791

$ 37,239 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $6,095 ($5,600 in 2022)





141,114

125,261 Inventories, net









149,784

147,458 Prepaid expenses









8,299

13,283 Other current assets









8,179

4,929



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS







339,167

328,170





















Property, plant and equipment, net







196,151

175,011 Goodwill











28,687

28,004 Other intangible assets, net







13,909

14,082 Deferred income taxes









6,147

5,320 Other assets









18,187

17,892



TOTAL ASSETS







$ 602,248

$ 568,479





















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Trade accounts payable







$ 56,273

$ 46,839 Notes payable to banks







13,842

18,098 Current portion of long-term debt







3,026

3,018 Accrued compensation and other benefits







22,337

24,356 Accrued expenses and other liabilities







29,739

23,024



TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES







125,217

115,335





















Long-term debt, less current portion







68,374

68,420 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes





27,943

26,100





















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Shareholders' equity:

















Common shares – $2 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized, 4,947,924 and







4,917,020 issued and outstanding, as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 13,491

13,351

Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 241,151 and 245,386 shares at









March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively





(10,076)

(10,261)

Deferred compensation liability







10,076

10,261

Paid-in capital









54,956

53,646

Retained earnings







481,278

460,930

Treasury shares, at cost, 1,800,474 and 1,758,901 shares at













March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively





(103,043)

(99,303)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(65,976)

(69,987)



TOTAL PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 380,706

358,637

Noncontrolling interest







8

(13)



TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





380,714

358,624



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 602,248

$ 568,479

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME



















Three Months Ended March 31,

(Thousands of dollars, except earnings per share data)

2023

2022

Net sales

$ 181,824

$ 138,223

Cost of products sold

115,541

96,272

GROSS PROFIT

66,283

41,951













Costs and expenses









Selling

12,388

10,661

General and administrative

18,609

16,309

Research and engineering

5,193

4,774

Other operating expense, net

1,112

756





37,302

32,500

OPERATING INCOME

28,981

9,451













Other (expense) income









Interest income

304

113

Interest expense

(1,066)

(526)

Other income, net

40

5,103





(722)

4,690













INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

28,259

14,141













Income tax expense

6,840

1,840













NET INCOME

$ 21,419

$ 12,301

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(21)

(16)













NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PREFORMED









LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS

$ 21,398

$ 12,285













AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK









OUTSTANDING:









Basic

4,937

4,928

Diluted

4,997

4,943













EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK ATTRIBUTABLE TO









PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY SHAREHOLDERS:









Basic

$ 4.33

$ 2.49

Diluted

$ 4.28

$ 2.49













Cash dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preformed-line-products-announces-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-301815070.html

