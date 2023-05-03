PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate in several investor events in the second quarter of 2023.

May 11th Oppenheimer 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference (virtual) May 31st 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis June 6th Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Intercontinental Hotel, Boston

Live webcast at 4:10 p.m. ET

Available webcasts will be accessible from the Investors section of the QuickLogic website at https://ir.quicklogic.com/ir-calendar . In addition, a copy of the investor presentation will be posted at https://ir.quicklogic.com/presentations.

Investors interested in participating should contact QuickLogic Investor Relations at [email protected], or their Oppenheimer, Craig Hallum and Stifel representatives.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT.For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com.

QuickLogic and logo are registered trademarks of QuickLogic. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders and should be treated as such.

