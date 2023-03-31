PR Newswire

Call Scheduled for Wednesday, May 10, at 4:30 PM Eastern

RENTON, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSE American: RLGT), a technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern to discuss the Company's financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2023.

The conference call is open to all interested parties, including individual investors and press. Bohn Crain, Founder and CEO will host the call.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern



DIAL-IN: US (877) 545-0523; Intl. (973) 528-0016



REPLAY: May 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM Eastern to May 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM Eastern

US (877) 481-4010; Intl. (919) 882-2331

Replay ID number: 48355

Webcast Details

This call is also being webcast and may be accessed via Radiant's web site at www.radiantdelivers.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2191/48355 .

About Radiant Logistics (NYSE American: RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (www.radiantdelivers.com) operates as a third-party logistics company, providing technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics services primarily to customers in the United States and Canada. Through its comprehensive service officering, Radiant provides domestic and international freight forwarding along with truck and rail brokerage services to a diversified account base including manufactures, distributors and retailers, which it supports from an extensive network of Radiant and agent-owned offices throughout North America and other key markets around the world. Radiant's value-added logistics services include warehouse and distribution, customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management and technology services.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/radiant-logistics-to-host-investor-call-to-discuss-financial-results-for-third-fiscal-quarter-ended-march-31-2023-301815195.html

SOURCE Radiant Logistics, Inc.