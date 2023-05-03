PR Newswire

Thinkific will be one of the world's first platforms to distribute Stripe Apps, helping Creators automate administration and increase sales

Upcoming platform solutions will make checkouts faster and help Creators earn more through providing access to Buy Now, Pay Later credit options

Since its release in November 2021 , Thinkific has developed Thinkific Payments into one of the fastest-growing embedded payment products on the internet

Peter Fitzpatrick, Thinkific's Head of Commerce, joined a high caliber speaker lineup at Stripe's user conference, Stripe Sessions which included Company Founders, Patrick and John Collinson and OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

VANCOUVER, BC, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online learning products, today announced it is deepening its partnership with global financial infrastructure platform Stripe to help Thinkific Creators benefit from automated accounting, subscriptions, and payments administration, while helping them sell more and grow their online businesses.

Since its release in November 2021, Thinkific Payments has become one of the fastest-growing embedded payment products on the internet powered by Stripe, helping Creators increase sales and reduce time spent on payments administration — two principal value drivers for a business owner. Through its work with Stripe, Thinkific has also made payments faster to set up and accept, reduced time spent on subscription and refund administration, and increased checkout conversions for its user base.

In its Sessions keynote earlier today, Stripe previewed that it will bring Stripe Apps to platforms later this year and Thinkific will be one of the world's first platforms to use Stripe Apps to distribute integrations to their Creators. By doing so, Thinkific will immediately increase the tools available to Creators that help them reduce admin and maximize time spent building their businesses.

Upcoming product releases will make checkouts faster by adding support for a variety of payment methods including Stripe's Link, and local European payment methods, which have been shown to significantly increase conversion rates at checkout, and will help Creators sell higher-priced education by providing their customers with access to Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) credit options like Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna. BNPL transactions on Thinkific were more than 5x larger than average during an ongoing beta program, evidence they help Creators sell higher-priced products and increase Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

"Working together, Stripe and Thinkific are proud to offer a rich payments experience that has helped Thinkific Creators quickly start and grow their businesses online. With Thinkific as one of the first platforms to distribute Stripe Apps in the coming months, its Creators will gain an even richer set of tools to operate and reach customers worldwide." J Lewis, Head of Product for Platform and Ecosystem, Stripe.

Earlier today, Thinkific's Vice President, Head of Commerce, Peter Fitzpatrick, delivered a presentation detailing elements of the Companies' expanded partnership at Stripe's annual user conference, Stripe Sessions. During the event, Peter spoke alongside a high caliber lineup of industry leaders which included, Stripe Founders, Patrick and John Collison, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI — the company building ChatGPT.

"Working as closely as we do with the Stripe team and building on their infrastructure as a 'custom platform', we've benefited greatly from their work with products like Shopify Payments which do so much to help merchants grow, while also being strong revenue drivers," stated Peter. "Stripe's mission and roadmap is well aligned with ours, which has allowed us to move very fast. Our development slate has been strong and that's only going to continue with the most exciting product to be announced in the coming months. Stripe's mission, to increase the GDP of the internet, is a strong complement to Thinkific's mission which is to help people with special skill or knowledge scale their impact on the world."

