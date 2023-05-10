Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider, announced today it is teaming up with Amica Insurance (Amica), a leader in auto, home, and life insurance, to expand the reach of Sunnova’s clean, affordable, and reliable energy services.

Sunnova and Amica will work together to offer energy services to Amica’s customers, as well as wide-ranging insurance products to Sunnova’s customers, to provide a combined solution of clean energy and insurance to homeowners across the U.S.

“At Amica, we're committed to helping our customers find solutions that meet their unique needs. Through this partnership with Sunnova, our customers and employees across the country now have access to innovative and reliable solar energy services like solar, battery storage, energy control and other hardware, and software technologies that will help them cut energy costs and reduce their carbon footprints,” said Yiguang Qiu, Senior Assistant Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Amica. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment of providing exceptional customer service and building strong, long-lasting relationships. With Sunnova, we're driving innovation and delivering greater value to our customers and employees.”

“Together, Amica and Sunnova will power the home of the future and provide the highest level of protection, safety, and energy security,” said Michael Grasso, Chief Revenue Officer at Sunnova. “In this time of rapidly rising utility rates, our EaaS solutions offer homeowners the chance to access affordable, clean, and renewable energy. By teaming up with Amica Insurance and their loyal customer base we are excited to extend our reach to more customers and offer them an energy service that is affordable, reliable, and environmentally friendly. Through this collaboration, homeowners will gain access to innovative energy solutions, insurance products, and services that will enhance their lives and contribute to a more sustainable future.”

Sunnova and Amica will work together to offer energy services to Amica’s customers, including the Sunnova+Adaptive+Home%26trade%3B, which integrates solar, battery storage, energy control and other hardware and software technologies, for the full electrification of the home. The Sunnova Adaptive Home® is not only able to produce and store energy, it also “adapts” by optimizing energy sources and consumption predictively, in real time. Both companies will also offer Amica’s wide-ranging insurance products to Sunnova’s customers.

About Sunnova

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is a leading U.S. Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider with customers across the U.S. and its territories. Sunnova's goal is to be the source of clean, affordable, and reliable energy with a simple mission: to power energy independence so that homeowners and businesses have the freedom to live life uninterrupted®. For more information, please visit sunnova.com.

About Amica

Amica is the longest-standing mutual insurer of automobiles in the U.S. A direct writer, Amica also offers home, life, marine and umbrella insurance, as well as annuities. Founded on the principles of outstanding service, Amica creates peace of mind and builds enduring relationships with its customers. That mission is shared and supported by thousands of employees across the country. For more information, visit Amica.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Sunnova’s future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “going to,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Sunnova’s expectations, strategy, priorities, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the implementation, benefits, and impact of the collaboration and Sunnova’s current and future product offerings to consumers. Sunnova’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including risks regarding our ability to forecast our business due to our limited operating history, the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our business and operations, results of operations and financial position, our competition, changes in regulations applicable to our business, fluctuations in the solar and home-building markets, availability of capital, supply chain uncertainty, our ability to attract and retain dealers and customers and our dealer and strategic partner relationships. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Sunnova’s filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Sunnova as of the date hereof, and Sunnova disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

