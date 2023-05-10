Congratulations to this year’s Cintas Custodian of the Year contest winner, Richard “Rich” Toomey from Kelly Mill Elementary in Cumming, Ga.! After over 200,000 votes were submitted, Cintas+Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) confirmed Rich Toomey is this year’s grand prize winner. Rich was honored in a surprise ceremony by students, teachers, administration and his family – including his second-grade son who attends the school. He was presented with a $10,000 check on behalf of Cintas.

“It’s so important to recognize the dedication and often thankless hard work that custodians provide to schools,” said Christiny Betsch, Marketing Manager, Cintas. “It’s evident that Rich is a deeply valued member of his school and looked up to by students, staff and the community. It was an honor to be a part of giving him the recognition he deserves.”

Rich is a perfect example of a custodian who goes above and beyond their required tasks. From climbing on the roof to get balls for kids at recess to digging through trash cans in the cafeteria for a student's mouth retainer, every job is done with a smile on his face. Once, a teacher came to him worried about a student with a compromised immune system, he took it upon himself to ensure the classroom received an extra thorough cleaning each day. His efforts to provide a healthy and safe environment show his consideration for everyone in the school.

“Custodians are essential to providing a safe and healthy place for children to learn,” said John Barrett, Executive Director, ISSA. “At ISSA, we’re dedicated to providing custodians and other cleaning professionals with certification programs to further their skills and help them toward leadership opportunities. This is why we are again offering our training services to this year’s finalists.”

In addition to the $10,000 cash prize, Rich will also receive $5,000 in Cintas and Rubbermaid products and services to their school. On top of that, his school will receive a facility assessment and consulting package from ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, valued at $30,000 and enrollment in the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) Fundamentals Online Course. New this year, Rich, along with the two other Top 3 finalists, will receive an all-expense-paid trip for two to the ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas in November where they’ll be celebrated for their accomplishments. Stay tuned for an announcement next week on who the lucky other finalists are who will join Rich in Las Vegas!

“Rich Toomey is extremely deserving of this title, and we are honored to be a part of recognizing his hard work,” shared Robert Posthauer, SVP & GM Rubbermaid Commercial Business.

For more information about the Cintas Custodian of the Year contest, visit custodianoftheyear.com.

