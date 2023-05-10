NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (: MPW).



The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Medical Properties Trust between March 1, 2022 and February 22, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 12, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. (“Prospect”), which leases and operates 13 of the Company's facilities, was facing significant pressures affecting the profitability of its Pennsylvania properties; (2) as a result, there was a significant risk that Prospect would be unable to meet its rental obligations owed to Medical Properties Trust; (3) “given the elongated timing of the Pennsylvania recovery,” the Company was reasonably likely to record an impairment charge to the real estate value of the Pennsylvania properties; (4) and, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

