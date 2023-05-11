VANCOUVER, BC and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE:BOIL)(OTC PINK:BEOLF) ("Beyond Oil" or the "Company"), a food-tech innovation company extending the life of frying oil, reducing costs and waste, is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2023 (the "Meeting"). In total 69.65% of the Company's outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. Each of the seven items of business was approved and passed by Company's shareholders at the Meeting with the requisite approval thresholds, namely:

fixing the number of directors at seven (7); the election of directors, being Dan Itzhaki, Pinhas Or, Jonathan Or, Robert Kiesman, Dr. Gad Penini, Erez Winner and Hanadi Said; the re-appointment of BDO Ziv Haft as auditor; the approval of an Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan; the amendment to the Deferred Purchase Price Agreement; the extension of the expiry date of 2,241,324 Warrants; and the extension of the expiry date of 2,683,333 "Acquisition Warrants".

All of the items of business were overwhelmingly approved by shareholders, and in the case of items 5 and 7 above, were approved with the requisite "minority approval" (as such term is defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions).

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil develops and manufactures an innovative, proprietary, and patented product designed to extend the life of frying oil while preserving the oil's quality and nutritional value. The unique product integrates into the existing filtration systems of both commercial and industrial fryers, reducing oil costs, helping create healthier food, decreasing waste, and increasing sustainability. For more information visit: www.beyondoil.co.

