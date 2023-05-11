Envela Reports Stellar First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company posted record revenue for the March quarter of $48.4 million, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $0.09.

Management Commentary
"We are thrilled to report our results for the first quarter, which exceeded expectations and set new records for our company," said John Loftus, Envela's Chairman and CEO. "This strong performance reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our focus on delivering value to our customers and shareholders. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and look forward to continuing to grow and evolve as a company. Soon we will be opening retail locations in Phoenix, as we add the first for four new locations this year, that will allow us to expand our regional presence into a national footprint over the next few quarters."

"We are very pleased with our results which delivered record first quarter revenues and EBITDA, driven by a better mix of resale and recycling within the commercial segment, which may normalize in the second quarter of 2023 along with a reduction of SG&A expenses," said Bret Pedersen, Envela's CFO. "First Quarter 2023 EPS of $0.09 compares to $0.10 for 2022, which included a $0.02 tax benefit last year, as The Company inflects to paying cash taxes going forward."

envela-logo-050323.jpg

About Envela
Envela is the North American re-commerce leader, enabling a better world through the circular economy. It empowers buyers and sellers to extend the useful lives of specialty and durable goods; and seize retail, recycling, and reverse-logistics supply-chain opportunities. This financially benefits consumers and manufacturers alike. Envela operates primarily via two re-commerce business segments, DGSE and ECHG. DGSE (direct-to-consumer portfolio) operates retail stores and online sites offering premium brands and luxury hard assets. ECHG (commercial-services portfolio) offers custom re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of diverse clients, including Fortune 500 companies.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding acquisitions, financial outlook, and the potential future success of business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations
1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038
[email protected]

Envela Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

envela-operations-050323.jpg

These financials are to be viewed with Form 10-Q and accompanying notes filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2023. The accompanying notes to Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Envela Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

envela-balance-050323.jpg

These financials are to be viewed with Form 10-Q and accompanying notes filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2023. The accompanying notes to Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Envela Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

envela-cashflow-050323.jpg

These financials are to be viewed with Form 10-Q and accompanying notes filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 3, 2023. The accompanying notes to Form 10-Q are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

SOURCE: Envela Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752835/Envela-Reports-Stellar-First-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results

img.ashx?id=752835

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.