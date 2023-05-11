Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

58 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Dril-Quip, Inc. (

NYSE:DRQ, Financial), (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip") announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results on May 8, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

The Company will also be participating in a fireside chat conversation with David Smith of Pickering Energy Partners on May 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time / 10:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip's President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kyle McClure, Dril-Quip's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be discussing multiple topics regarding the Company's recent financial performance, current operations, and business outlook with Mr. West. There will be no questions and answers from other participants during the event.

To access the call, please dial-in approximately ten minutes before the start of the call.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time:

Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. EDT / 10:30 a.m. CDT

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2968/48187

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In:

888-506-0062

International Dial-In:

973-528-0011

Conference ID:

179309

For those unable to participate in the live call, an audio replay will be available following the call through midnight Tuesday, May 23, 2023. To access the replay, please call 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 (International) and enter confirmation code 48187. A replay of the webcast will also be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Development, Investor Relations & FP&A
[email protected]

