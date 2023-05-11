VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Ximen Mining Corp. ( TSXV:XIM, Financial)( FRA:1XMA, Financial)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that in addition to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, the OTCQB in the USA, several regional exchanges in Europe as well as the Frankfurt Exchange in Germany, the Company will now start trading on the Gettex Exchange a competing exchange in Germany under the symbol X1MA effective May 4th 2023.

"Over the past few weeks, Ximen has received final permits from both the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy and the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation. These permits will allow the Company to advance the Kenville Gold Mine, which has been several years in the making. We are excited to share our progress and story as we move forward with our plans. As part of our strategy, we aim to expand our presence and share our developments with new audiences. We are pleased to announce that the Gettex Exchange has agreed to list our Company, allowing us to trade on their exchange. This move is a part of our overall information strategy, as we aim to build a presence in Europe," says Christopher Anderson, CEO of Ximen Mining.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 6 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $600,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 60 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. The offering and payment of finders' fees are both subject to approval by the TSX-V. There is no material fact or material change of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company anticipates closing on/or about May 8, 2023.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration expenses on the Company's British Columbia mineral properties and general working capital.

