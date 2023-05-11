Altigen Announces Time Change for Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2023 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on Microsoft technologies, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, previously scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023, to after the close of regular market trading on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET)

Dial In:
Toll-Free: 877-545-0523
International: 973-528-0016
Participant Access Code: 418212

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/48343

Replay:
Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 48343

About Altigen Communications
Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), is a leading provider of cloud-based Customer Experience (CXaaS) solutions built on the Microsoft platform and designed to improve customer engagement and employee productivity in every aspect of today's connected world. Altigen's solutions empower the modern workforce to engage with any customer at any time via the customer's preferred communication channels to optimize the customer experience. Altigen's flexible platform further enables the creation of automated workflows and provides easy integration to internal business systems to drive operational efficiencies and employee productivity. The Altigen solution also offers AI technologies to streamline customer access and provide actionable insights along the entire customer journey. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, with offices in Europe and Asia, Altigen solutions are available through a global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

CONTACT:
Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
[email protected]

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752873/Altigen-Announces-Time-Change-for-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-2023-Earnings-Call

img.ashx?id=752873

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.