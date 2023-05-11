Enterprises in Australia are increasingly adopting Microsoft cloud services as they implement hybrid work policies and automate more applications, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Australia finds the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated cloud migrations at many organizations seeking to support remote work, cut costs and become more agile. As they emerge from the effects of the pandemic, enterprises have increased investments in digital transformation and the Australian government has stepped up cloud implementation projects.

“The Microsoft cloud ecosystem is helping Australia become a true work-from-anywhere economy by providing solutions that make both remote and in-office employees more effective,” said Ben Rossiter, ISG technology modernization lead in Australia. “Combined with application modernization and cloud-based customer engagement, this trend is transforming Australian business.”

A growing ecosystem of providers is helping Australian organizations take full advantage of the Azure cloud platform, Microsoft 365 — including Office 365 and the Dynamics 365 business application suite — and the Microsoft Power Platform offering for low-code development. While the biggest Microsoft service providers in Australia are global, local players are beginning to challenge these players, a trend likely to gain momentum over the next five years, ISG says.

The rise of hybrid work has sharpened Australian firms’ focus on employee experience, increasing adoption of Microsoft Teams and Viva, the report says. With providers’ help, companies hope to make better use of data to enhance workplace experiences. In addition, demand for security implementation services for Microsoft 365 is huge and growing, as many enterprises are opting for the Microsoft 365 E5 package with its enhanced security and compliance features.

“Australian companies have placed a high priority on cybersecurity,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The rise in ransomware attacks is one reason some enterprises are adopting Microsoft 365 with enhanced security.”

Improved customer experience is also becoming a key objective for Australian companies, driving more Dynamics 365 initiatives, ISG says. The platform helps make it possible to roll out multiple channels for engagement, personalize the customer experience and capture data that can be analyzed using AI and ML.

Providers are now moving clients onto Microsoft 365 solutions faster using new Microsoft starter templates and blueprints, the report says. These allow consulting firms to implement complex solutions in a fraction of the time required for custom projects.

The report also examines other Microsoft ecosystem trends in Australia, including rising interest in migrating SAP applications onto Azure and in building IoT solutions with Azure-based advanced data analytics.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 41 providers across five quadrants: Managed Services for Azure, Microsoft 365 Services, SAP on Azure Services, Dynamics 365 Services and Power Platform Services.

The report names Accenture & Avenade, DXC Technology, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names Capgemini and Kyndryl as Leaders in four quadrants each and HCLTech and Telstra as Leaders in three quadrants each. Barhead Solutions, Fujitsu, Hexaware, Logicalis Australia, PwC, Unisys and Velrada are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. AC3, Infosys and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HCLTech, LTIMindtree and SoftwareONE are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Barhead+Solutions, Hexaware and PwC.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Cloud Ecosystem report for Australia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

