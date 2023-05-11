%3Cb%3ERobbins+Geller+Rudman+%26amp%3B+Dowd+LLP%3C%2Fb%3E announces an investigation into potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws by Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) focused on whether Icahn Enterprises and certain of its top executive officers and directors made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation or if you are an Icahn Enterprises investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com%2Fcases-icahn-enterprises-l-p-investigation-iep.html%3C%2Fb%3E

You can also contact attorney %3Cb%3EJ.C.+Sanchez%3C%2Fb%3E of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY: Icahn Enterprises, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharmaceutical businesses. Icahn Enterprises often becomes actively involved in the companies it targets.

THE REVELATION:On May 2, 2023, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled “Icahn Enterprises: The Corporate Raider Throwing Stones From His Own Glass House,” alleging that Icahn Enterprises units are inflated by more than 75% because, among other things, Hindenburg Research “uncovered clear evidence of inflated valuation marks for [Icahn Enterprises’] less liquid and private assets.” For example, Hindenburg Research found that Icahn Enterprises “owns 90% of a publicly traded meat packaging business that it valued at $243 million at year-end” but “[t]he company had a market value of only $89 million at the time.” Hindenburg Research also found that Icahn Enterprises “marked its ‘Automotive Parts’ division at $381 million in December 2022” but “[i]ts key subsidiary declared bankruptcy a month later.” Hindenburg Research also found that Icahn Enterprises has funded its “absurd 50.5%” dividend rate through the issuance of additional common stock in multiple offerings, concluding that “Icahn [Enterprises] has been using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors” and that “[s]uch ponzi-like economic structures are sustainable only to the extent that new money is willing to risk being the last one ‘holding the bag.’” Following the issuance of this report, the price of Icahn Enterprises stock has declined by more than 35%.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com%2Fservices-litigation-securities-fraud.html%3C%2Fb%3E

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230503006082/en/