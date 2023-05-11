Western Alliance Bancorporation (“Western Alliance” or the “Bank”) (NYSE: WAL), the holding company for Western Alliance Bank, today issued the following update reaffirming its financial strength as well as its deposit growth guidance in response to recent industry events.

Western Alliance released the following key financial metrics, which reinforce the Bank’s strength, soundness, and stability:

1. Stable Deposits: The Bank has not experienced unusual deposit flows following the sale of First Republic Bank and other recent industry news. Total Deposits were $48.8 billion as of Tuesday, May 2, up from $48.2 billion as of Monday, May 1, and flat to Friday, April 28. Quarter to date, deposits are up $1.2 billion from $47.6 billion as of March 31. Due to normal seasonality within our mortgage warehouse business, mortgage warehouse deposits are lower from April 14 by approximately $700 million, which are rebuilding in a typical fashion and pace. Annual tax payments have also impacted deposit balances quarter-to-date. Therefore, we reaffirm our $2 billion quarter-over-quarter deposit growth rate guidance, as stated on our Q1 2023 earnings call. 2. Insured Deposit Strength: As of May 2, in accordance with regulatory requirements, insured deposits represent over 74% of total deposits, including reciprocal, collateralized, and accounts eligible for “pass-through” deposit insurance. Of our 20 largest deposit relationships, over 88% of these deposits are insured. Liquidity coverage of uninsured deposits from on-balance sheet liquidity and available borrowing capacity was approximately 165%. 3. Balance Sheet Repositioning Actions Remain on Track: The completion of $6 billion of full-year select asset dispositions discussed on our Q1 2023 earnings call remain on track. Of the $3 billion of assets previously identified as contracted to sell, but not closed, $2.1 billion have settled as of today, with the remainder expected to settle in the coming weeks. Asset disposition marks remain within the 2% average mark previously cited. 4. HFI Loan/Deposit Ratio Improvement: HFI Loans-to-Deposits were approximately 95% as of May 2 compared to approximately 98% as of March 31. 5. Strong Capital Base: Western Alliance’s CET1 ratio was approximately 9.7% as of April 30 compared to 9.4% as of March 31. Our Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets ratio has increased to approximately 6.7% from 6.5% over the same time period. Acknowledging our capital strength, the Board declared our Q2 2023 common dividend of $0.36 per share on May 2, which is unchanged from Q1 2023.

