NEW YORK, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. ( RXDX)'s sale to Merck for $200.00 per share in cash.

Cvent Holding Corp. ( CVT)'s sale to an affiliate of private equity funds managed by Blackstone for $8.50 per share in cash.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. ( RADI)'s sale to EQT Active Core Infrastructure and Public Sector Pension Investment Board for $15.00 per share in cash.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( INFI)'s merger with MEI Pharma, Inc. Per the merger agreement, pre-merger Infinity shareholders are expected to own approximately 42.0% of the outstanding equity of the combined company immediately following the merger.

