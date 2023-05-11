Every month, TDCX employee Michael Danker brings together two things that he is passionate about – workplace inclusion and giving back to the community. Michael is part of a global network of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) champions at TDCX (NYSE: TDCX), a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, who are supporting the company’s efforts to drive social impact. Today, these efforts were recognized by the industry with TDCX being named the Champion of the Business For Good category at the Brands For Good Awards 2023.

TDCX Group Chief Operating Officer, Ms Angie Tay (second from left) receives the Champion, Business For Good category award at the Brands For Good Awards 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

The award recognizes businesses that have unique business models and/or innovative internal processes to achieve not only economic but also social and environmental goals. TDCX was recognized for its contribution to society in the following areas:

Its commitment to providing equal opportunities for all TDCX employees through #BeHappier, a comprehensive social program aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion, supporting employee well-being, and driving career development. Its dedication to supporting community partners in uplifting disadvantaged members of the communities across countries.

Ms. Angie Tay, Group Chief Operating Officer, TDCX, said, “At TDCX, we are committed to making a positive impact, and for us, this starts with our people. We place great care and emphasis on creating a work environment where employees feel safe, supported, and empowered. When employees are engaged, they are able to bring their best to all our stakeholders – from clients, our colleagues and into the community.

"The recognition of TDCX’s efforts to drive social impact tells us that we are making progress in the right direction and gives us the fuel to keep driving forward and working with our employees to do well by doing good.”

Mr. Alan Ng, Co-Chair, Brands For Good, said, “Brands For Good is dedicated to identifying and showcasing companies that are successful in creating positive social and environmental impact. We believe that success in a business should not just be measured in terms of profits, but also its positive impact on society and the planet, and that is something that TDCX has demonstrated as this year’s Business For Good Champion. By highlighting and celebrating the achievements of exemplary companies such as TDCX, we hope to inspire a new generation of socially responsible business leaders.”

Now in its 5th year, Brands For Good honors businesses across Asia for doing good and for embodying the principles of social responsibility in their business and operations. In 2022, more than 100 companies participated in the award nomination. Companies are assessed on five main components, namely their mission and values, their impact on society, growth, accountability, and stakeholder engagement.

TDCX supports various company and community initiatives under its Corporate Social Responsibility pillars – ‘Be Greener’ to help with climate change, ‘Be Happier’ to nurture its people, and ‘Be Kinder’ to uplift local communities. Since the start of 2022, the company has implemented more than 150 projects, helping more than 54,000 beneficiaries. The+launch+of+the+TDCX+Foundation+in+October+2022 also saw the company pledge to donate SGD 150,000 towards digital empowerment projects across its biggest markets.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX provides transformative digital CX solutions, enabling world-leading and disruptive brands to acquire new customers, to build customer loyalty and to protect their online communities.

TDCX helps clients achieve their customer experience aspirations by harnessing technology, human intelligence and its global footprint. It serves clients in fintech, gaming, technology, home sharing and travel, digital advertising and social media, streaming and e-commerce. TDCX’s expertise and strong footprint in Asia has made it a trusted partner for clients, particularly high-growth, new economy companies, looking to tap the region’s growth potential.

TDCX’s commitment to delivering positive outcomes for our clients extends to its role as a responsible corporate citizen. Its Corporate Social Responsibility program focuses on positively transforming the lives of its people, its communities and the environment.

TDCX employs more than 17,800 employees across 28 campuses globally, specifically Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, India, Romania, Spain, Colombia, Türkiye, and Vietnam. For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

