Concentric AB transfer own shares

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

REDDITCH, England, May 4, 2023

REDDITCH, England, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The participants in LTI 2020 have the right to receive 7,512 shares, and as the performance-based terms have been met; 7,512 shares will be transferred. In accordance with the terms of LTI 2020, 5,634 shares have a purchase price for the participants of SEK 126.20 and 1,878 shares have a purchase price of SEK 189.40. Under the authorisation from the annual general meeting 2023, the board of Concentric has resolved to sell a maximum of 7,512 shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The difference between the sale price and the purchase price in the terms of LTI 2020 will be paid to the participants.

Transfer of own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm shall be made at a price within the stock market price interval registered at any given time, such interval being the interval between the highest purchase price and the lowest sales price. The transfers shall be executed by a bank in accordance with Section 5.1.1-part H of the Nasdaq Issuer Rules from 1 February 2021 and otherwise in accordance with all applicable rules and regulations.

For information on the transaction of own shares, please see www.nasdaqomxnordic.com. Transactions of own shares will not be press released separately, unless mandatory disclosure obligations apply.

The total number of holdings of own shares in Concentric at the time of this press release was 108,153 and the total number of shares in issue was 38,297,600. Consequently, the company's total holdings of own shares represent 0.3% of the total number of shares. In addition to this, the total number of own shares transferred to the ESOT are 209,947. Including these shares the company's holdings was 318,100 representing 0.8% of the total number of shares.

For further information, please contact Gregory Asante, +44 (0)7977 149 348.

SOURCE Concentric AB

