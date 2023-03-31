ChipMOS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HSINCHU, May 4, 2023

  • US$151.1 Million in Revenue Compared to US$153.7 Million in 4Q22
  • 12.4% Gross Margin Compared to 14.5% in 4Q22
  • Net Earnings of NT$0.28 per Basic Common Share or US$0.18 per Basic ADS Compared to Net Earnings of NT$0.22 per Basic Common Share or US$0.14 per Basic ADS in 4Q22
  • Strong Financial Position and Liquidity with NT$11,735.8 Million or US$385.0 Million Balance of Cash and Cash Equivalents
  • Dividend of NT$2.3 Per Common Share Authorized by the ChipMOS's Board of Directors Pending Shareholder Approval at May 2023 AGM

HSINCHU, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.48 against US$1.00 as of March 31, 2023.

All the figures were prepared in accordance with Taiwan-International Financial Reporting Standards ("Taiwan-IFRS").

Revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was NT$4,605.1 million or US$151.1 million, a decrease of 1.7% from NT$4,686.2 million or US$153.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 31.5% from NT$6,725.2 million or US$220.6 million for the same period in 2022. The decline reflects the industry-wide impact of macroeconomic weakness, certain end market demand softness and ongoing customer inventory adjustments.

Net non-operating income in the first quarter of 2023 was NT$43.5 million or US$1.4 million, compared to net non-operating expenses of NT$130.0 million or US$4.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase of net non-operating income compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 is mainly due to a decrease of the foreign exchange losses of NT$173 million or US$5.7 million. Net non-operating income in the first quarter of 2022 was NT$229.0 million or US$7.5 million. The difference is mainly due to an increase of the foreign exchange losses of NT$187 million or US$6.1 million from the foreign exchange gains of NT$143 million or US$4.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 to the foreign exchange losses of NT$44 million or US$1.4 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the first quarter of 2023 was NT$202.4 million or US$6.6 million, and NT$0.28 or US$0.01 per basic common share, as compared to NT$154.9 million or US$5.1 million, and NT$0.22 or US$0.01 per basic common share in the fourth quarter of 2022. This compares to NT$1,224.7 million or US$40.2 million, and NT$1.68 or US$0.06 per basic common share in the first quarter of 2022. Net earnings for the first quarter of 2023 were US$0.18 per basic ADS, compared to US$0.14 per basic ADS for the fourth quarter of 2022 and US$1.11 per basic ADS in the first quarter of 2022.

Free cash flow for the first quarter of 2023 was NT$1,033.0 million or US$33.9 million, with a balance of cash and cash equivalents was NT$11,735.8 million or US$385.0 million.

First Quarter 2023 Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details
Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
Time: 3:00PM Taiwan (3:00AM New York)
Dial-In: +886-2-33961191
Password: 9200504 #
Webcast and Replay: https://www.chipmos.com/chinese/ir/info2.aspx
Replay Starting 2 Hours After Live Call Ends
Language: Mandarin

Note: A transcript will be provided on the Company's website in English following the conference call to help ensure transparency, and to facilitate a better understanding of the Company's financial results and operating environment.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.


Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=HK90411&sd=2023-05-04 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipmos-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-301815682.html

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK90411&Transmission_Id=202305040300PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK90411&DateId=20230504
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.