InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - 4 May

38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / The Company announces that on 03 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:03 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,720
Lowest price paid per share:£ 55.3000
Highest price paid per share:£ 55.8400
Average price paid per share:£ 55.6770

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,855,255 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,720 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 03 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,720

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.8400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.3000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.6770

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

03/05/2023

08:08:50

BST

46

55.5200

XLON

760175531132965

03/05/2023

08:21:02

BST

52

55.3000

XLON

760175531134355

03/05/2023

08:59:30

BST

95

55.4200

XLON

760175531137703

03/05/2023

09:21:11

BST

97

55.4200

XLON

760175531140217

03/05/2023

09:33:10

BST

90

55.4400

XLON

760175531141243

03/05/2023

10:00:21

BST

111

55.4400

XLON

760175531144073

03/05/2023

10:21:25

BST

81

55.4800

XLON

760175531146337

03/05/2023

10:56:54

BST

76

55.5200

XLON

760175531149463

03/05/2023

11:20:33

BST

85

55.6200

XLON

760175531151539

03/05/2023

11:59:36

BST

88

55.6600

XLON

760175531154662

03/05/2023

12:20:50

BST

81

55.7200

XLON

760175531156409

03/05/2023

12:48:22

BST

72

55.7000

XLON

760175531158358

03/05/2023

13:20:33

BST

88

55.8000

XLON

760175531160705

03/05/2023

13:48:15

BST

105

55.6800

XLON

760175531163062

03/05/2023

14:07:05

BST

97

55.6400

XLON

760175531164624

03/05/2023

14:26:13

BST

74

55.6000

XLON

760175531166364

03/05/2023

14:34:12

BST

79

55.7600

XLON

760175531167908

03/05/2023

14:41:38

BST

73

55.7800

XLON

760175531169283

03/05/2023

14:46:35

BST

88

55.7200

XLON

760175531169941

03/05/2023

14:55:45

BST

117

55.8400

XLON

760175531171514

03/05/2023

15:02:55

BST

88

55.8200

XLON

760175531172675

03/05/2023

15:12:50

BST

96

55.7800

XLON

760175531173909

03/05/2023

15:18:25

BST

82

55.8200

XLON

760175531174676

03/05/2023

15:23:37

BST

75

55.8000

XLON

760175531175318

03/05/2023

15:34:15

BST

103

55.8200

XLON

760175531176704

03/05/2023

15:44:22

BST

123

55.8000

XLON

760175531177785

03/05/2023

15:52:19

BST

83

55.8200

XLON

760175531178955

03/05/2023

16:00:00

BST

94

55.7800

XLON

760175531180097

03/05/2023

16:07:02

BST

99

55.7400

XLON

760175531181001

03/05/2023

16:17:50

BST

102

55.7400

XLON

760175531182674

03/05/2023

16:24:59

BST

80

55.7600

XLON

760175531183782

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752911/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--4-May

