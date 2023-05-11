Vimian's Interim Report for the First Quarter of 2023

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / Vimian Group

STO:VIMIAN, Financial) Positive start to the year
  • Revenue increased by 30 per cent to EUR 88.1m (67.9), of which 13 per cent was organic growth (16 per cent excluding Diagnostics)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 66 per cent to EUR 18.5m (11.2) at a margin of 21 per cent (16.4). Profit for the quarter totalled EUR 5.5m (5.5)
  • Adjusted EBITA increased by 27 per cent to EUR 26.1m (20.5) at a margin of 29.6 per cent (30.2) with items affecting comparability of EUR -2.6m (-4.8)

"Vimian had a positive start to the year with strong growth and profitability. Our efforts to accelerate organic growth proved successful and we delivered 13 per cent organic growth in the quarter. All segments are off to a positive start, and we look forward to continuing supporting veterinary clinics with new innovative products and services throughout the year", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

Last twelve months pro-forma revenues (including the full year impact of all acquisitions completed during the twelve months ending 31 March) reached EUR 320.6 million and pro-forma EBITA EUR 84.1 million.

"We successfully completed our annual ordering programme in MedTech, commercialised key innovation projects and continued to integrate acquired companies. We closed three strategically important acquisitions to strengthen our positions in Specialty Pharma and Veterinary Services", says Dr. Fredrik Ullman, CEO of Vimian Group.

A telephone and webcast will be held for investors, analysts, and media, today at 09.00 (CET). The conference will be held in English and include a question-and-answer session.

To attend the telephone conference:
Dial-in number to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=2001168

To attend the webcast:
Link: https://ir.financialhearings.com/vimian-group-q1-2023

Related presentation materials will be available on Vimian's website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the telephone and web conference.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg
Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability
[email protected]
+46 736 26 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches over 15,000 veterinary clinics and 1,700 labs, sells to over 90 markets, employs close to 900 people and has annual turnover of approximately EUR 280 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed the Company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-05-04 07:45 CEST.

