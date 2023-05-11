STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / May 04, 2023 / AlzeCure Pharma ( STO:ALZCUR, Financial) ( FRA:AC6, Financial) AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR) today announced that its interim report for the period January - March 2023 is now available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

"The first quarter of 2023 was very active and eventful for AlzeCure. For example, we completed the clinical part of our Phase II trial with ACD440 for neuropathic pain and we are now processing and analyzing data from the study with the aim of reporting the results in the summer of 2023. In addition, we selected a new complementary molecule as Candidate Drug in our Alzstatin Alzheimer's project, and we have now initiated preclinical safety testing. We also presented new study data for both Alzstatin and NeuroRestore at the international ADPD Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Conference. It is gratifying to see that we are keeping up the pace as we continue to meet our set goals."

Martin Jönsson, CEO

Financial information for January - March, 2023

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net sales during the period totaled SEK 0 thousand (0).

Loss for the period totaled SEK -9,545 thousand (-12,646).

Earnings per share, basic, totaled SEK -0.15 (-0.33).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK 28,095 thousand (-57,401).

Total assets at the end of the period amounted to SEK 57,974 thousand (75,561).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled SEK 53,718 thousand (25,683).

Significant events during the period January - March, 2023

In January, the company chose a Candidate Drug (CD) and initiated the preclinical development phase with the company's preventive and disease-modifying drug candidate Alzstatin ACD680.

In January, the last patient was included in the ongoing Phase II clinical trial with the leading non-opioid drug candidate in the Painless platform, ACD440, which is being developed to treat peripheral neuropathic pain.

The company announces on March 13 that the last patient has completed treatment in the above clinical trial with ACD440.

Significant events after the end of the period

On April 17, the company announced that its Annual General Meeting will convene on May 17, 2023.

The full report is attached as PDF and is available on the company's website: www.alzecurepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se.

